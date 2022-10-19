£1million-plus cannabis farm discovered as police raid addresses across Hartlepool

The drugs were seized as part of Cleveland Police’s Operation Resolve, which saw members of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team working alongside colleagues from the National Crime Agency, North East Regional Organised Crime Unit, the Health and Safety Executive and Cleveland Specialist Operations Unit to target organised criminals in the town.

Several warrants were executed at addresses across Hartlepool, during which two cannabis farms were discovered.

One, located at an address in Victoria Road, is estimated to be worth more than £1million, while the other, which was found at an address in Dent Street, is estimated to be worth up to £67,000.

Three men, aged 32, 46 and 70 have been arrested in connection with drugs offences and remain in custody.

During the action, a local business was also closed down by the Health and Safety Executive and one man referred to the immigration service.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey, from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside our partners, will continue to target organised criminal groups within the Hartlepool area.

"We will continue to disrupt criminal activity and bring to justice anyone involved in the production and distribution of drugs, to make our community a safer place to live.”