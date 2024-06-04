£350,000 cannabis farm in Hartlepool's Derwent Street posed 'significant fire risk to neighbouring properties'
and live on Freeview channel 276
One suspect in his 20s was arrested by Hartlepool officers on suspicion of producing cannabis following a raid on a home in the town’s Derwent Street.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team uncovered a cannabis farm worth £350,000 yesterday morning (Monday, 3rd June) when they raided a property on Derwent Street in the town.
“The large cannabis farm inside was dangerously rigged to the electric supply in the house, posing a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties.
“A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and taken to police custody for questioning.”
Police have urged anyone with information about criminal activity in their area to contact 101, Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by going online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.