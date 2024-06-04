Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say a “large cannabis farm” rigged to a house’s electricity supply posed “a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties”.

One suspect in his 20s was arrested by Hartlepool officers on suspicion of producing cannabis following a raid on a home in the town’s Derwent Street.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team uncovered a cannabis farm worth £350,000 yesterday morning (Monday, 3rd June) when they raided a property on Derwent Street in the town.

“The large cannabis farm inside was dangerously rigged to the electric supply in the house, posing a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties.

A £350,000 cannabis farm was discovered at a house in Hartlepool's Derwent Street.

“A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and taken to police custody for questioning.”