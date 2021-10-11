£500-plus court bill for unlicensed scrap man

Scrap cars on one of Bainbridge's vehicles

Durham County Council took legal action against Jackson Bainbridge after police discovered and seized a damaged vehicle in Peterlee.

During the recovery, Bainbridge, 20, approached the officers and explained the vehicle was his and he had just collected it that morning to be scrapped, adding that he had a valid scrap metal licence.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court heard another van owned by Bainbridge was in the area at the time advertising for scrap metal and that police notified the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Checks were made on the council’s database and showed Bainbridge did not have a valid scrap metal licence and he was invited to be interviewed under caution.

Bainbridge, of School Road, Houghton, failed to attend the interview and was charged with carrying on business as a scrap metal dealer without an authorised licence.

He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £250 fine, £253.50 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Joanne Waller, Durham County Council’s head of community protection, said: “It is vitally important that residents make sure they dispose of any waste correctly.

“This case should serve as a reminder to waste carriers to ensure they have the correct licences to dispose of scrap metal and other materials.