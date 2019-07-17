Public warned after reports of a new phone scam in Hartlepool - here's what to look out for
Hartlepool Trading Standards has warned residents about a new variation of a scam call.
Residents are asked to discuss the scam with any vulnerable friends, relatives or neighbours.
What is the new scam?
Upon answering the call to your landline you are played a recorded message which says that it is an emergency call from your bank, but does not specify which bank they are calling from.
The automated message will say an illegal debit card transaction of £600 has been paid from your account. After receiving the message, you are then asked to press 1 to speak to a member of the banking team to discuss the payment.
If you press 1, you are put through to a lady with a posh English accent who will request further information from you to verify your account details and process a refund.
If you do provide your banking information your account will be emptied or purchases of high value goods will be made in your name.
What have trading standards said?
“The wording of the recorded message is very alarmist to stop you thinking rationally and scare you in to responding to the call. A devious tactic employed by many scammers.
“Please discuss this with your family and friends to make sure they don’t lose their life saving. It is an awkward subject but prevention is most definitely better than a cure.
“If you or a member of your family receive this call, don’t worry, simply put the phone down and contact your bank or the Trading Standards Team on 01429 523362.”