Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police stated: “It was reported that at around 9pm two males, described as white, around 6ft tall and wearing dark coloured tracksuits, broke into the flat on Pinero Grove.

"They entered the premises through a window before threatening the occupants and the dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Two people were hit with a hammer, but were not seriously injured, and thankfully the dog was unharmed.

Police are investigating a robbery in Pinero Grove, Hartlepool.

“They left the property with cash and medication in a yellow Heron Foods carrier bag.

"The medication included morphine which can be extremely dangerous to ingest if not prescribed. Pregabalin, Propranolol and other general painkillers were also stolen.

“Anyone who comes across this medication is asked to hand it into their local police station or pharmacy immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place on Tuesday, April 23, and witnesses or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage of the suspects can call 101, quoting reference SE24074363.