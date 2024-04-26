Raiders launch hammer attack and threaten dog during flat robbery in Hartlepool's Pinero Grove
Cleveland Police stated: “It was reported that at around 9pm two males, described as white, around 6ft tall and wearing dark coloured tracksuits, broke into the flat on Pinero Grove.
"They entered the premises through a window before threatening the occupants and the dog.
"Two people were hit with a hammer, but were not seriously injured, and thankfully the dog was unharmed.
“They left the property with cash and medication in a yellow Heron Foods carrier bag.
"The medication included morphine which can be extremely dangerous to ingest if not prescribed. Pregabalin, Propranolol and other general painkillers were also stolen.
“Anyone who comes across this medication is asked to hand it into their local police station or pharmacy immediately.
The incident took place on Tuesday, April 23, and witnesses or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage of the suspects can call 101, quoting reference SE24074363.