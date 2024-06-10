Raiders target Hartlepool business by dislodging electrical shutter and smashing through rear doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after raiders targeted commercial premises by dislodging an electrical shutter and smashing through rear doors.

The incident took place in York Road, Hartlepool, between noon on Friday, May 31, and 9am on Tuesday, June 4, although the identity of the property has still to be disclosed by Cleveland Police.

The force said in a statement: “It was reported that the suspect gained entry through the rear of a commercial premises by dislodging the electrical shutter and breaking through the rear doors.

“A number of items were reported stolen including money, a laptop, two white HP computers and equipment including a tripod, a grinder, a chop saw and a toolbox.

Raiders targeted commercial premises in Hartlepool's York Road.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PC 3115 Baird on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 104359.