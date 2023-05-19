Terri Adamson, 41, of Fourth Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation and £150 prosecution costs after it was proved in her absence that she failed to buy a £3.80p rail ticket to travel between Seaham and Horden on September 20.

John Bouldton, 37, of Thomas Street, Peterlee, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation and £150 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to buy a £3.80p rail ticket to travel between Seaham and Horden on September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Brown, 37, of Fourth Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation and £150 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to buy a £3.80p rail ticket to travel between Seaham and Horden on September 20.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Caroline Jukes, 31, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after she admitted breaching a community order by behaving unacceptably on the telephone.

Stuart Gray, 42, of Tanfield Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Francis James, 34, of St Paul’s Road, Hartlepool, received five penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Powlett Road on July 15.