News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Rail passengers nearly £400 out of pocket after dodging £3.80p fares

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

By Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Terri Adamson, 41, of Fourth Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation and £150 prosecution costs after it was proved in her absence that she failed to buy a £3.80p rail ticket to travel between Seaham and Horden on September 20.

John Bouldton, 37, of Thomas Street, Peterlee, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation and £150 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to buy a £3.80p rail ticket to travel between Seaham and Horden on September 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee Brown, 37, of Fourth Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation and £150 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to buy a £3.80p rail ticket to travel between Seaham and Horden on September 20.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Most Popular

Caroline Jukes, 31, of Suggitt Street, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after she admitted breaching a community order by behaving unacceptably on the telephone.

Stuart Gray, 42, of Tanfield Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Francis James, 34, of St Paul’s Road, Hartlepool, received five penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Powlett Road on July 15.

Gary Marsh, 49, of Whin Meadows, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A69 at Hexham on June 4.

Read More
The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up by the courts in 2...