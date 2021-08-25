Mark Weldrake, 56, confessed to seven historic counts of rape of a child when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court hearing this week.

He also pleaded guilty to indecent assault against the same victim and another historic serious sexual offence committed against another child.

Weldrake was remanded in custody until he is sentenced on October 8, 2021, but was told a substantial jail sentence was “inevitable”.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

His name has also been added to the sex offenders register.

A report will now be prepared before he is jailed to help decide the length and the risk he poses to the public.

The presiding judge, Recorder Craig Hassall QC, told him: “You will appreciate you have entered guilty pleas to some very serious offences and that only an immediate custodial sentence could be passed in a case of this type.

"But the court on the eighth of October will have to consider whether you are a dangerous offender and whether that fact should make a difference to the form of sentence that is passed in your case.

"Having entered these guilty pleas today there will now be a requirement to register on to the sex offenders register.”

Recorder Hassall told Weldrake, of Alderwood, Coulby Newham, he was remanding him in custody partly for his own protection after the court heard he had tried to harm himself since the offences had come to light.

