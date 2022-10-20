Jordan Tierney, 27, is accused by Hartlepool Borough Council of 13 counts of fraud by false representation between May and August of last year.

Each charge alleges Tierney requested householders to pay deposits for landscaping and then failed to carry out the work.

The deposits listed in the charges total more than £13,000. They relate to nine addresses in Hartlepool and one in Stockton.

Teesside Magistrates Court.

Tierney, of Langley Close, Redcar, also faces one count of being a trader knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court for the first time on Tuesday, October 18.

No pleas were entered as Tierney’s solicitor asked for more time to consider the prosecution’s case.

The bench agreed to adjourn proceedings until December 2 and Tierney was granted unconditional bail.