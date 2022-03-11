Hartlepool burglar locked up after creeping into house while woman and two young kids were at home

Jamie Fannan, 42, lifted a purse from the kitchen of the house in Kilmarnock Road after gaining access to the property through a gap in the fence.

The woman who lives there and two young children were present at the time, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Fannan was jailed for more than two years when he was sentenced for the offence committed on January 29.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters said the occupant had left her handbag and purse unattended in the kitchen for about 20 minutes while she was in the living room.

Miss Masters said: “When the complainant returned to the kitchen she discovered that her purse had been stolen.”

It contained some cash, a National Insurance card and bank cards.

Scenes of crime officers attended and found Fannan’s finger print on the outer edge of the kitchen door.

When questioned by police he denied being there saying he had been at home playing on his PlayStation.

But he admitted burglary when he appeared at the crown court on Thursday, March 10.

The court heard he has a lengthy criminal record with over 150 offences, including many for dishonesty such a shoplifting.

Fannan also faced a minimum three-year prison sentence as it was his third conviction for house burglary.

He was previously jailed for two years in 2013 for burglary.

Defence barrister Ian Mullarkey, said in mitigation that Fannan had relapsed into taking drugs after the death of his grandmother, who was like a surrogate mother to him, and an accident to his father.

Mr Mullarkey said: “He took tablets to deal with the difficulties he was facing in life.

“He tells me he bitterly regrets that decision. He wishes to express his genuine regret to the victim for the inconvenience and upset he has no doubt caused to her.”

Fannan, whose address was listed on court documents as Tees View and Brierton, Billingham, was jailed for a total of 876 days.

Judge Chris Smith said of the burglary: “It has had in her case the very typical effect on the householder of leaving them scared, unsettled and scared to be in their own home.”

