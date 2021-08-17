Reports of eight year olds climbing onto rooftops in Hartlepool and lighting fires

The incidents, said to be happening around the area of the former Work Inn restaurant, in West View Road, Hartlepool, have seen youths congregating and climbing onto flat roofs, risking injury to themselves.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team say evidence of littering and fires have also been found.

Officers have been working with various agencies and liaising closely with the owner of the building to try to combat the issue.

Some of the incidents reportedly took place around the former Work Inn. /Photo: Google

Police say it is believed some incidents may have gone unreported and have asked parents for their co-operation in tackling the issues.

A number of juvenile suspects has already been identified and they have received anti-social behaviour warnings.

Cleveland Police have also asked parents to get involved and raise awareness to their children of the risks that their behaviour could potentially pose, and the risk of injury associated with climbing and setting fires.

It follows a plea from Hartlepool officers to parents in the town last month to support them as they continue to target anti-social behaviour.

Volunteer officers also co-ordinated patrols in the town’s Ward Jackson Park recently after a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour there.

Any residents or members of the public who witness such incidents, or anyone with further information, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 045637.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously by telephoning 0800 555 111 or by going online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

