Residents have voiced concerns over recently approved plans to convert a former social club into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Proposals were given the go-ahead by Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee in March to bring the vacant NALGO social club building at 28 Westbourne Road back into use as a 12 bed HMO.

Proposals were given the go-ahead by Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee in March to bring the vacant NALGO social club building at 28 Westbourne Road back into use as a 12 bed HMO.

The decision by councillors was in line with recommendations from council planning officers.

Resident Andrew Gaffney, front, with neighbours photographed outside of the former NALGO Social Club, in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

They ruled there would "not be a significant negative impact on neighbour amenity, parking, highway safety, crime and anti-social behaviour or the character and appearance of the area" as a result of the development.

A number of residents living in the area have criticised the decision, however, which comes after a petition containing 120 signatures opposing the change of use had been submitted prior to the meeting.

Concerns include rising numbers of HMOs in the area and potential increases in crime, anti-social behaviour, noise and disturbance, parking and traffic issues.

Local resident Andrew Gaffney is among protesters angry that plans to transform the former NALGO Social Club into a HMO have been approved.

Retired Westbourne Road resident Derek Brown, 69, said his main worries include it causing additional parking problems and an increased use of a "poorly lit" nearby back street.

He said: "We have enough HMOs in this area. How many do we have to have?

“We don’t want that in our community, we really don’t. We’re just worried about what’s going to happen in the area."

Resident Peter Craven added he worries the site will eventually become "glorified bedsits" and be rented out to "undesirable tenants".

The former NALGO Social Club, in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Sixteen individual objections were submitted to the council over the development by residents, with Mr Brown claiming none were made aware of the date of the decision-making meeting.

Yet council officers said all objectors who indicated they wished to speak at the meeting were notified of the date and time.

They added all consultation letters and the council's online portal clearly states residents should make it known if they wish to address the committee - and they are then notified accordingly.

The council says comments are also reported to the committee regardless of whether a resident wants to speak and are therefore still taken into account during the decision-making process.

