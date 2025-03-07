Residents urged to have their say on how safe Hartlepool is at Face the Public session

People are encouraged to have their say on community safety issues which concern them at a forthcoming question and answer event.

The next meeting of the multi-agency Safer Hartlepool Partnership (SHP) on Friday, March 14, will include a Face the Public session.

The SHP meeting takes place in the council chamber at Hartlepool Civic Centre from noon with formal items to which members of the public are welcome to attend.

It is anticipated that the Face the Public session will follow at around 1pm where residents will be able to ask questions of the police and other agencies about community safety in the borough.

Police speaks to a person at the shopping centre ramp, in York Road, Hartlepool, earlier this year.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who chairs the partnership, said: “Nothing angers me more than Hartlepool people feeling unsafe and insecure in their home, their street or their town.

"They have every right to hold me and other organisations like our police and council to account, ask questions and demand answers.

"That’s exactly what this event will allow people to do and I would encourage everyone to come along and do so.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “We want to give people the chance to question member organisations of the partnership to find out more about the work they are doing to improve community safety in Hartlepool and also to raise issues which matter to them.

“We can only tackle issues if we are aware of them and I would encourage people to come along to the meeting to raise their concerns.”