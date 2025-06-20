Robbers mug 12-year-old Hartlepool schoolboy to steal his bike

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 16:40 BST
A 12-year-old boy had his bike stolen after two older males pushed him from it when they approached him from behind.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, which took place at the junction of Catcote Road and Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, to contact them.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the force said: “He fell to the ground, sustaining cuts and bruises and one of the suspects picked the cycle up and took it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The muggers, who are “believed to be in their mid-late teens”, struck between 3.25pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 18.

A 12-year-old boy was robbed of his bike by muggers near the junction of Elwick Road and Catcote Road, Hartlepool.placeholder image
A 12-year-old boy was robbed of his bike by muggers near the junction of Elwick Road and Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

Police say any relevant video or camera footage can be uploaded to https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/cctv-dash-cam-footage .

The force spokesperson added: “Otherwise, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 111940.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.