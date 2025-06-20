A 12-year-old boy had his bike stolen after two older males pushed him from it when they approached him from behind.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, which took place at the junction of Catcote Road and Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, to contact them.

A spokesperson for the force said: “He fell to the ground, sustaining cuts and bruises and one of the suspects picked the cycle up and took it.”

The muggers, who are “believed to be in their mid-late teens”, struck between 3.25pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 18.

Police say any relevant video or camera footage can be uploaded to https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/cctv-dash-cam-footage .

The force spokesperson added: “Otherwise, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 111940.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”

