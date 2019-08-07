Rocket launcher, AK-47s and shotguns among an arsenal of weapons handed in to Cleveland Police during gun amnesty

The rocket launcher tube handed in to Cleveland Police

Cleveland police say the single use rocket launcher – which was no longer active – was among 15 firearms handed in to them during national initiative which ran for two weeks from July 22.

As well as the launcher, the array of firearms handed in included AK-47 assault rifles, air pistols, shotguns, replica firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

People surrendering firearms were told they would not face prosecution for the illegal possession of them at the point of surrender to police and they could remain anonymous.

The AK-47 assault rifles handed in to Cleveland Police.

Now the history of each live weapon is being checked for any evidence of its use in crime.

They will then be safely destroyed.

Inspector Mark Pitt, who co-ordinated the campaign in Cleveland said: “In Cleveland, we do not have a significant issue with gun crime, however, it is a priority of ours to work with our community to reduce firearms vulnerability further.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The surrender offers people the chance to hand in firearms and ammunition safely, which may have been overlooked or forgotten about. I would finally like to thank the members of the public who took the time to bring their items in to be destroyed.”

A shotgun which was handed in

Temp Chief Superintendent Alison Jackson added: “People often come into the possession of a firearm, whilst cleaning out a relative’s home or as a result of career choices.

“Keeping firearms for sentimental reasons rather than handing them in could seriously endanger someone’s life if they are stolen as they could potentially fall into the hands of people with criminal intent.

“A firearms amnesty is a great opportunity to hand in unwanted and unlicensed weapons but they can also be handed in to police stations at any time in the knowledge that they will be disposed of in a safe manner.

“Keeping people safe is a priority for Cleveland Police and you can help by surrendering weapons that could be used to inflict fear or harm in our communities.”