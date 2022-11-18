Keaton Harbron, 23, from Hartlepool, who was uninsured and without a full licence, was described by his own lawyer as immature.

Teesside Crown Court heard how police in an unmarked car in York Road, Hartlepool, saw him at 1am on April 13 at the wheel of the uninsured Vauxhall Vectra.

He sped away from them when they switched on their lights and sirens, said prosecutor Tabitha Buck

Keaton Harbron has been jailed after rushing away from police at 90mph in a 30mph street.

Harbron reached a speed of 90mph in a 30mph area of Grange Road racing past parked cars, losing control of the car on two occasions.

After driving on the wrong side of the road and through red lights, he slowed down and a female jumped out of a rear door before he accelerated away.

He turned into a car park and jumped out as the black Vectra was still moving.

As more police units followed, he was found hiding in long grass and arrested before failing tests for driving with cannabis and cocaine

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was on bail under investigation when on on the afternoon of June 15 when he crashed the Vectra into metal barriers in Stockton’s Yarm Lane.

He had earlier driven through a park where pedestrians were present and pursuing police were told to abandon the chase because it was too dangerous and he had already been identified.

Rod Hunt, defending, said in mitigation that Harbron's mother died in tragic circumstance before the second incident.

He was immature but he had responded well to guidance from prison staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a qualification to allow him to work on construction sites and he wanted to settle into a well-paid job on his release.

The judge, Recorder Jamie Hill, told Harbron, who appeared over a videolink from the prison: “The second set of offences occurred when you were under investigation, and the public must be protected from you."

Harbron, formerly of Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months and disqualified for two years and 10 months and until he passes an extended driving test.

Advertisement Hide Ad