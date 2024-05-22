Rogue trader fleeced Hartlepool women out of thousands of pounds for patio work he failed to complete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A landscape gardener has received a suspended prison sentence and has been ordered to pay compensation after he took deposits from two pensioners for work he then failed to complete.

Darren John Graham, 51, pleaded guilty to fraud and consumer protection offences at Teesside Magistrates’ Court following an investigation by Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team.

Between August and October 2022 Graham was paid £3,820 by two women, who are neighbours, to undertake landscaping work in their back gardens.

They were told that the payments were for deposits to buy the material.

How the garden of one of Darren John Graham's victims was left.

Yet the only work Graham carried out was the removal of their existing patios and neither of the pensioners received any of the materials.

One of the victims only met him once on the day she handed him a cheque for £900. He never returned as promised.

Graham, of no fixed address, received a 26-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also told he must pay a total of £4,420 in compensation to the victims and pay £600 investigation costs.

Councillor Karen Oliver, the chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said afterwards: “Cowboy builders who rip people off need to be aware that Hartlepool trading standards will never hesitate to take action against them to curb their contemptible, criminal behaviour.

“In this case, the two ladies’ support for the investigation was instrumental in ensuring that we secured this prosecution and I would like to thank them for their courage and co-operation in very difficult circumstances.”

Councillor Jonathan Brash, the chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and the council’s dedicated elected member for dealing with crime and anti-social behaviour, added: “We have so many fantastic companies in Hartlepool who deliver brilliant services.

“So it’s important to root out these bad apples. I pay tribute to our trading standards team for taking this case on to protect Hartlepool people.”

Hartlepool trading standards advises people thinking of getting home improvement work carried out to always obtain three quotes before making a decision and never pay a trader until the job is completed satisfactorily.