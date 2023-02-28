Craig Parker, 41, who admitted a string of offences valued at £27,621, was described as “inexperienced, incapable and incompetent”.

He told a judge: “I just didn’t cope and I got everything wrong. That’s the only thing I can say.”

The work at homes in Wynyard, Billingham, Middlesbrough and Stockton was described by an expert as rushed, unfit, unsafe and inadequate.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Jobs had to be redone after they were underquoted and “priced to win”.

Some victims of his Oval Gardens firm were so worried about the hazards left behind that they would not let their children outside.

Joan Smith, prosecuting for Stockton Council, added: “He repeatedly has let his clients down. He has failed to carry out any form of satisfactory or competent work. He demonstrated a lack of reasonable care.”

Parker also carried on his work while under a suspended prison term from March 2021 for similar offending.

Ms Smith said he worked under three companies in four years – firms which were dissolved and a new one set up whenever events reached a head.

Parker, of Neasham Avenue, Billingham, admitted 10 frauds and eight consumer protection offences of engaging in misleading or reckless commercial practices, all between February 2021 and January 2022.

Defending himself, he said: “I do class myself as a bad businessman. I rushed things and I struggled to keep on top on it.

“It was never intentionally going out to rip anybody off. When they asked for refunds I basically didn’t have the money. I thought I could if I did another job and it snowballed.”

The judge, Recorder Mark McCone, jailed him for 19 months and told him: “People not only lost money but they suffered emotionally as a result.”

He declined an order for £29,000 compensation, however, saying Parker had no prospect of paying the money.

Parker’s wife, Kellie Parker, 40, the company’s sole director, denied nine charges of fraud, 11 consumer protection offences and one charge of falsely applying to strike off a company.

On the company’s behalf, she also pleaded not guilty to seven charges of fraud and eight consumer protection offences.