These criminals from the Hartlepool area have all received jail sentences recently.

By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 6:00 am

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from the town and were locked up after cases at Teesside Crown Court. Further details about their offences are available on our website at www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/news/crime

1. Aaron Currell

Currell, 30, of Eddleston Walk, was jailed for five years after admitting robbery, possessing an offensive weapon and taking a car without consent.

2. Scott Hanson

Hanson, 35, of Tempest Road, was jailed for two-and-half years at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting fraud.

3. Damien Hudson

Hudson, 28, of Fairy Cove Terrace, was jailed for 18 months after admitting causing actual bodily harm to his partner.

4. Richard Huitson

Hutison, 37, of Limetrees Close, Port Clarence, was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting causing the death by dangerous driving of pensioner Billy Lewis in Billingham.

