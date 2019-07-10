Safety reminder for motorists as Hartlepool police investigate spate of vehicle break-ins
Police have urged drivers to keep their vehicles locked when they are not in use and keep their valuables out of sight after a spate of thefts across Hartlepool.
Seaton, Foggy Furze and Fens are just some of the areas in town which have fallen victim to the crimes so far this month.
Officers have now issued a reminder to the Hartlepool community via Facebook to ensure that their vehicle doors and windows are securely locked and they do not to leave valuables on display in a vehicle when it is left unattended.
Police suspect that the majority of the break-ins occurred due to vehicles being left insecure at the time.
Around 34 vehicle break-ins occurred in a seven-day period from Monday, July 1, police say.
During the break-ins, valuable items such as money, sunglasses and bags were taken from the vehicles by the opportunist thieves.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Further incidents are believed to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, July 10.
A 30-year-old man was recently arrested on the suspicion of vehicle interference in Hartlepool, but he was later released under investigation while the force’s inquiries continue.
The victims of such crimes, as well as anyone who may have relevant information, are urged to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.
Information can also be shared by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and clicking ‘Give Information Anonymously.’