Sixty-one-year-old John James, from Hebburn in South Tyneside, passed away yesterday, Thursday, July 28, in hospital.

The incident happened on the A19 northbound, around one mile prior to the A689 Wolviston junction, around 1.45pm on Sunday, July 24.

John, who had been riding a cream and green coloured motor scooter, sadly suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he passed away.

A 44-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Accident investigation officers are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage that can help establish the details of what happened in the collision to call 101, quoting incident number 129461.

John James died yesterday at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough