Search for Audi driver after cyclist hurt in suspected hit-and-run incident in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was left needing hospital treatment following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Hartlepool.
The rider was knocked to ground on the A179 near the Merlin Way roundabout in Hartlepool on Friday September 20.
Cleveland Police said at around 5pm a car which was travelling towards Hartlepool collided with a cyclist who was also heading in that direction. The driver then left the scene in what police say was a fail to stop incident, officers said.
The cyclist attended the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment to deep grazes to his hands, elbow, back and legs.
Police would like to speak to the driver of a silver Audi in connection with the incident.
A spokesman said: “We would appeal for any witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle, or the Audi driver to contact Pc Andrew Lawson of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, quoting Event 162354”