Search begins for new Chief Constable of Cleveland

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

The hunt for a new police chief follows the announcement last month that current Chief Constable Richard Lewis will be leaving the force after two years in the role.

Thanking Mr Lewis for his hard work, the Commissioner says he is now looking for an inspirational leader, who can drive forward changes that will make a lasting difference to policing and the public.

He said: “The communities of Cleveland deserve a first class, efficient and effective police force.

“Thanks to the hard work already started in Cleveland, we’re already seeing improvements.

“What we need now is the right person to ensure Cleveland becomes a force that police officers, staff and volunteers can be truly proud of.”

He added: “To support me in achieving this, I am looking for an exceptional and high- performing leader to become our next Chief Constable.

“The successful candidate will have significant, senior policing experience and a proven track record in delivering positive organisational change.”

“This is a truly exciting time to join Cleveland Police."

Cleveland Police are looking for their seventh new chief constable in less than a decade.

Mr Lewis is standing down to take the post of chief constable of Dyfed-Powys in his native Wales.

He took over at Cleveland in 2019 and Mr Turner said: "Richard has been at the helm of the improvements that we have seen at Cleveland Police and has achieved a great deal in his time here."