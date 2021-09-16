Police are appealing for the public's help with the incident

The collision, which involved three vehicles happened at around 6pm on Monday, September 13, in Brenda Road and left two drivers with minor injuries.

Two vehicles, a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Nissan Juke, stopped at the scene, while a third vehicle which is believed to be a red Mitsubishi Shogun, did not stop.

The drivers of the Volkswagen Golf and NIssan Juke suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police are now appealing to the public for help in tracking down the driver of the Mitsubishi.

Cleveland Police said: “Officers would appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the Mitsubishi Shogun or its driver, or anyone with dash cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 155252.”

Drivers can also upload dash cam footage online by going to the Cleveland Police public portal and searching for Appeal after Fail-to-Stop Collision on Brenda Road, Hartlepool.