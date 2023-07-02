News you can trust since 1877
Search for good Samaritan who helped distressed victim after incident in Hartlepool

Officers are looking to trace a good Samaritan who helped a woman following an incident in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

The victim was left distressed and shaken after she was touched inappropriately in the communal gardens at the Cenotaph on Victoria Road, close to King John’s Tavern.

An unknown person took her to Hartlepool Police Station to report the incident.

Cleveland Police said: “A vulnerable woman was sitting in the gardens between 9am and 10am, when she was approached by a man who made sexual remarks towards her, then touched her inappropriately.

Police are looking for a good Samaritan who helped a woman after an incident in Hartlepool.Police are looking for a good Samaritan who helped a woman after an incident in Hartlepool.
“The victim, who was left distressed and shaken, was taken over to Hartlepool Police Station by an unknown person to report the incident.

“The officer investigating this case is hoping to trace this person as they may have information which could assist their enquiries. He is also appealing for anyone else who may have witnessed this incident to contact PC Andy Morrison on 101, quoting reference SE23117461.”

The incident happened on Saturday morning (June 17).

