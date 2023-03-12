Search for good Samaritan who helped ‘visibly distressed victim’ in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police has said that the victim was “visibly distressed” and a woman stopped her car and took her to an address in Hartlepool late on Thursday evening (February 23).

It is hoped the lady driving the vehicle may be able to assist officers with their enquiries and police are asking her to contact them on 101.

"Officers in Hartlepool are trying to trace a Good Samaritan who stopped to help a woman late on the evening of Thursday 23rd February.

"The woman stopped in her car and took the visibly distressed victim, who had been assaulted, to an address in Hartlepool.

"Officers hope that the lady driving the vehicle may be able to help officers with some enquiries and are asking her to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE23036099."

