Second man appears in court charged with murder of Hartlepool dad Hemwand Ali Hussain
A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Hemwand Ali Hussain.
Mr Hussain, a 30-year-old dad of two young boys, was found dead in a property in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road in Hartlepool, on Sunday September 15.
Anxhelo Xhaferi, 22, of Acton Street, Middlesbrough, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday September 21 charged with his murder.
The case was adjourned until Monday September 23 at Teesside Crown Court and Anxhelo was remanded in custody.
Another man, Noza Saffari, 38, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday September 20 charged with Mr Hussain’s murder.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Monday September 23.
Police were called at 11.57am on Sunday, September 15 after a report of a man’s body found inside a property in the street. He was later identified as Mr Hussain, and a murder investigation was launched by detectives.
Paying tribute to him, his family said earlier this week: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our partner and father Hemwand and we request that we are left to grieve in peace at this extremely difficult time.”
Police have appealed to anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference 159141.