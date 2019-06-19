Second man charged with murder of Michael Phillips in Hartlepool
A second man has appeared at court charged with the murder of Michael Phillips.
Lee Darby, of Ridley Court, in Hartlepool, has been charged with killing Hartlepool man Michael Phillips.
The 39-year-old was found dead at a property in the town’s Rydal Street following a disturbance at around 9pm on Monday, June 10.
Cleveland Police said Phillips suffered “significant injuries” prior to his death.
Darby, 31, has now been charged with murder, burglary and for possessing a weapon and appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 18.
He has been remanded in police custody and is now set to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, June 20.
Darby is the second man to be charged with Mr Phillips’ murder.
Niramax boss, Neil Elliott, was charged on by officers on Thursday, June 13 and made his first appeare at court before magistrates the following day dressed in a black hoodie.
The 44-year-old, of Briarfields Close, Hartlepool, was charged with murder, burglary dwelling, with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
At the first hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Jolyon Perks said the police inquiry was still in its infancy, and a number of other people may also be charged.
No charges were put to Elliott, who worked as a director of waste management company Niramax in Hartlepool, during the short preliminary hearing at the crown court.
Elliott has also been remanded in police custody and Judge Simon Bourne-Arton adjourned the case until July 12.