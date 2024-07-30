Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A serial house burglar has been jailed again after raiding a couple’s home and stealing thousands of pounds of property.

Andrew Rudd, 50, sneaked into a house in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, in daylight on June 18 last year.

He stole electrical items, clothing, and household items including expensive computer equipment valued at more than £4,700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Crown Court heard the house was occupied by a couple who were expecting their first child and money was tight.

Andrew Rudd (inset) burgled the home of first time expectant parents in Derwent Street, Hartlepool.

Prosecutor Caroline McGurk said Rudd was scientifically linked to the burglary by blood left on the inside of an internal door.

After being arrested, he claimed he thought the house was vacant at first and he did not take anything.

When faced with the forensic evidence Rudd, who has a lengthy record for theft and house burglary, said he wished to apologise to the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man who lived there said it would take them a long time to replace the stolen items, and they had to leave as his partner no longer felt safe there.

Andrew Rudd, 50, was jailed for 33 months for burglary at Teesside Crown Court.

Rudd, of Gatesgarth Close, Hartlepool, admitted burglary.

James Yearsley, defending, said Rudd’s record was linked to a long dependence on drugs funded by committing crimes.

He added he had shown some remorse for the victims and added: “He wants this to be the last time he is in prison.”

Judge Chris Smith jailed Rudd for 33 months. He said Rudd was a “classic case” of how drugs ruin lives and harm society.