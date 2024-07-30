Serial Hartlepool house burglar is jailed after raiding expectant parents' home
Andrew Rudd, 50, sneaked into a house in Derwent Street, Hartlepool, in daylight on June 18 last year.
He stole electrical items, clothing, and household items including expensive computer equipment valued at more than £4,700.
Teesside Crown Court heard the house was occupied by a couple who were expecting their first child and money was tight.
Prosecutor Caroline McGurk said Rudd was scientifically linked to the burglary by blood left on the inside of an internal door.
After being arrested, he claimed he thought the house was vacant at first and he did not take anything.
When faced with the forensic evidence Rudd, who has a lengthy record for theft and house burglary, said he wished to apologise to the victims.
The man who lived there said it would take them a long time to replace the stolen items, and they had to leave as his partner no longer felt safe there.
Rudd, of Gatesgarth Close, Hartlepool, admitted burglary.
James Yearsley, defending, said Rudd’s record was linked to a long dependence on drugs funded by committing crimes.
He added he had shown some remorse for the victims and added: “He wants this to be the last time he is in prison.”
Judge Chris Smith jailed Rudd for 33 months. He said Rudd was a “classic case” of how drugs ruin lives and harm society.
"At 50 years of age you have amassed quite a lengthy criminal record,” he said.