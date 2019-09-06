Serial Hartlepool shoplifter targeted Spar and One Stop stores eight times in four days
A 31-year-old woman with more than 70 shoplifting offences on her record stole items from Hartlepool shops eight times in four days.
Caroline Nicholson targeted One Stop and Spar stores in Hartlepool, taking a range of items including washing products, alcohol, confectionery, and meat.
Nicholson was caught walking out of the shops with the items, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.
Magistrates were told she was drunk at the time and Nicholson said she had been on ‘a bender’.
“The offences were all of a similar nature,” said Ansab Shan, prosecuting.
“Ms Nicholson was seen to enter the shop, pick up the items, and leave without paying.
“None of the stolen items have been recovered.”
Nicholson, of Dalkeith Road, Hartlepool, admitted eight offences of theft between August 26 and August 29.
The court heard she has 89 previous convictions, including more than 70 offences of thefts from shops.
Dave Smith, defending, said: “It has been a year since she was last before the court when she was given 16 weeks in prison.
“She has been interviewed by the Probation Service who may be able to offer a more constructive sentence."
The court’s liaison probation officer said Nicholson was drunk at the time of the offences.
“She told me she had been on what she described as a bender,” said the officer.
“Two days before these offences she had been seriously assaulted.”
Nicholson was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £175 costs, and £321.70 compensation.