Seven Bradford City fans appear at Teesside Crown Court following violence at Hartlepool United match

Football fans who were arrested after violence at the Hartlepool United versus Bradford City match earlier this year are facing a jury trial.

By Peter Holbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 12:24pm

Three security staff were injured when they tried to restore order during the League Two game on Tuesday, March 15, at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Seven Bradford men were charged with affray and one is also accused of assault

They all appeared on bail at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, December 12, and will return on February 23 when some will ask for their cases to be dismissed.

Seven Bradford City are facing a jury trial after they were charged in connection with incidents at their side's away match at Hartlepool United in March.
Judge Deborah Sherwin was told that others will ask for a trial at a later date.

The accused men, whose bail was renewed, are Kayden Allen, 21, of Cotswold Avenue, Harrison Eames, 19, of Hall Terrace, Eisa Faulding, 21, of Northwood Crescent, Kieran Gaughan, 23, of Shelby Grange, Leo Murphy, 27, of Greenwood Avenue, Felan Panwar, 20, of Cherry Tree Avenue and Devon Pringle, 30, of Sandholme Drive.

Pringle is also charged with assault.

