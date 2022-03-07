Hartlepool sex attacker told: 'You should never be allowed to live within human society'

Jailed David Brunt, 53, from Hartlepool, was given a life ban on having unsupervised contact with children and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her child, said in a victim impact statement read out at Teesside Crown Court that the youngster still suffers nightmares and wets the bed years after her ordeal.

Brunt insisted on a trial and the traumatised youngster had to undergo a cross examination by his defence lawyer before he caved in and finally pleaded guilty.

Sex attacker David Brunt has been jailed.

Prosecutor Jane Waugh read out the statement for the mother, saying the girl confided to a relative and, addressing Brunt, it said: ”My whole world came crashing down.

“I found out what you had done to my daughter and her life will never be the same again.

“You have stolen her childhood and for that I will never forgive you.

“You should never be allowed to live within human society.

“I have to get up during the night when she has nightmares and cannot sleep and I have to change the bed when It is wet.

“You should be locked away for the rest of your life where you cannot hurt young children.

“I hope you go to prison for a very long time and you deserve everything that comes to you.”

When police went to interview Brunt, they found indecent images of children on his mobile phone.

Ian Mullarkey, defending, said that it was accepted that the offences were aggravated by their repeated nature.

He added: “The pre-sentence report shows a limited acceptance by him of his wrong doing which can be improved upon over time and he accepts that an immediate custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Judge Howard Crowson told Brunt that he was imposing an indefinite sexual harm prevention order on him “to protect members of the public from you”.

Brunt, of Balcary Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for five-and-a-half years, given a lifetime restraining order banning contact with the girl and her family after he pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault on a girl under 13 and three offences of making indecent images of children.

