Sex offences rise in Hartlepool as pandemic lowers crime figures
The number of sex crimes and drug offences recorded in Hartlepool over the past year increased despite an overall fall in crime, new figures reveal.
The Office of National Statistics data shows Cleveland Police recorded 10,912 offences in the area in the 12 months to March – the peak of the coronavirus pandemic – which was a decrease of 11% compared to the previous year.
But the overall crime rate of 116.5 per 1,000 people is still above the national average of 77.6.
There were 348 incidents of sexual offences – an increase of nine per cent on the previous year.
Other crimes recorded in Hartlepool included 4,122 violent crimes, up one per cent, and 2,809 thefts, down 36%.
There were 1,487 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 12%, and 479 drug offences, up 37%.
The 132 offences of possession of weapons such as firearms or knives were up 28%.
Overall, police recorded 13% fewer crimes in England and Wales, with around 4.6 million offences in the year to March.
The ONS said the annual drop was helped by a "substantial" fall in crime during April last year when the first lockdown restrictions were introduced.
In March this year, recorded crime was higher than the previous year as the phased exit from lockdown started.
Billy Gazard, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on patterns of crime.
"There were large decreases in domestic burglaries and theft from the person, as more people stayed at home and limited their social contact."