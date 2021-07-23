Sex offences rise in Hartlepool as pandemic lowers crime figures

Pandemic drives down crime figures

The Office of National Statistics data shows Cleveland Police recorded 10,912 offences in the area in the 12 months to March – the peak of the coronavirus pandemic – which was a decrease of 11% compared to the previous year.

But the overall crime rate of 116.5 per 1,000 people is still above the national average of 77.6.

There were 348 incidents of sexual offences – an increase of nine per cent on the previous year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other crimes recorded in Hartlepool included 4,122 violent crimes, up one per cent, and 2,809 thefts, down 36%.

There were 1,487 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 12%, and 479 drug offences, up 37%.

The 132 offences of possession of weapons such as firearms or knives were up 28%.

Overall, police recorded 13% fewer crimes in England and Wales, with around 4.6 million offences in the year to March.

The ONS said the annual drop was helped by a "substantial" fall in crime during April last year when the first lockdown restrictions were introduced.

In March this year, recorded crime was higher than the previous year as the phased exit from lockdown started.

Billy Gazard, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on patterns of crime.