Shop robber escapes with cash and cigarettes
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a shop this afternoon.
A raider escaped with cash and cigarettes after threatening staff at the shop in The Villas, in Thornley, east Durham, at around 4.15pm on Monday.Durham Police say the robber went into the premises and demanded money from the shopkeeper before escaping on foot in the direction of Shinwell Crescent.No-one was hurt during the incident.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the robbery or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch.
Further details about the incident, including the shop’s identity, are expected to be revealed on Tuesday. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to ring Peterlee CID on 101, quoting incident number 0283 of July 1, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where information can be left anonymously.