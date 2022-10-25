News you can trust since 1877
Shoplifter who stole twice from Hartlepool Sainsbury's Local twice in same day appears before Teesside Magistrates Court

A shoplifter returned to a Hartlepool shop to steal from it twice on the same day.

By Mark Payne
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 12:21pm

Darren Kinsella and another man helped themselves to £45 worth of coffee from Sainsbury’s in Murray Street, on September 17.

The pair put eight jars in a bag for life but left without offering payment, Teesside Magistrates Court heard.

Later the same day, at around 8.50pm, Kinsella went back to the same shop and stole more items from the shelves.

The Sainsbury's Local in Murray Street, Hartlepool.

It included meat and cans of pop which came to £30, said prosecutor Michael Embleton.

The stolen groceries were subsequently sold on.

Kinsella, 38, of Allerton Close, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop. He was fined £120 and also ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £37.50 compensation – half the value of the goods taken.

The probation service said he had been making good progress since being released from prison and described the thefts as “a blip”.

