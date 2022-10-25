Darren Kinsella and another man helped themselves to £45 worth of coffee from Sainsbury’s in Murray Street, on September 17.

The pair put eight jars in a bag for life but left without offering payment, Teesside Magistrates Court heard.

Later the same day, at around 8.50pm, Kinsella went back to the same shop and stole more items from the shelves.

The Sainsbury's Local in Murray Street, Hartlepool.

It included meat and cans of pop which came to £30, said prosecutor Michael Embleton.

The stolen groceries were subsequently sold on.

Kinsella, 38, of Allerton Close, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop. He was fined £120 and also ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £37.50 compensation – half the value of the goods taken.

The probation service said he had been making good progress since being released from prison and described the thefts as “a blip”.