Shotton Colliery offender stabbed female stranger three times while on bail for Hartlepool house burglary
Jonathan Knox, 30, and a female lookout made off with the victim’s car after sneaking into the house in the Clavering area around 7pm on New Year’s Day in 2022.
Shaun Dodds, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “As he was putting his children to bed the occupant heard a noise from outside but thought nothing of it.
"When he put his children to bed he saw the blinds in one of the rooms had been disturbed and his car outside had been taken.”
It was found abandoned in Peterlee a short time later. Knox was tied to it by forensic evidence and the location date of his mobile phone.
The court heard one of the victim’s children had to stay with their grandparents due to the upset of the burglary.
Almost a year later, and still on bail for the burglary, Knox stabbed a complete stranger three times with a knife in public.
The victim, a woman, tried to intervene when she saw Knox dragging his partner around on a grassed area in County Durham.
The court heard he was “off his head” on tablets during both crimes.
He pleaded guilty to burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and wounding with intent.
Tony Davies said in mitigation: “Mr Knox wouldn’t dream of committing such an offence were he not under the influence of class C drugs.”
Judge Nathan Adams jailed Knox, of Potto Street, Shotton Colliery, for 57 months.