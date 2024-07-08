Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rapist who who injured a woman during a violent attack has been jailed.

Forty-eight-year-old Mark Taylor dragged his victim to the floor in a house, hit her repeatedly in the face and then raped her in an attack lasting around 20 minutes.

The woman fled the property after Taylor fell asleep.

Police were alerted and he was charged with rape, sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Rapist Mark Taylor has been jailed at Durham Crown Court.

Taylor, formerly of Front Street, Shotton Colliery, has now been jailed for eight years at Durham Crown Court after a jury convicted him of the sexual offences.

He had earlier admitted the assault charge.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the woman said: “My life has changed from that day. I permanently feel guilty and dirty. I feel like I can’t get clean.

“I’ve got scars on my body from trying my best to clean the painful memories away. Despite how much I try, I still feel dirty.”

Detective Constable Adam Abram, from Durham Constabulary, who led the investigation, said after Taylor was jailed: “While today’s sentencing will not take away the pain or the memories of what happened, I hope it will enable her to start to move forward.”

To report a rape or sexual assault, call Durham Constabulary on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.

Online reports can be made at www.durham.police.uk/.../rape-sexual-assault.../

The Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre provides free and confidential healthcare and support to victims on 0330 223 0099 or via www.sarcdurham.co.uk