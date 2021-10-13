Six arrests and suspected counterfeit good seized after Hartlepool raid

Officers from the town’s Neighbourhood Police Team executed a warrant at an address in Elwick Road early today, Wednesday, October 13, after receiving a tip-off from the public.

A large amount of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and trainers, thousands of pounds in cash and documents were seized and six people were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suspected counterfeit cigarettes were recovered

Four women, aged 17, 18, 19 and 41, and two men, aged 18 and 46, were all interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue, including liaising with colleagues at Hartlepool Trading Standards.

Acting Neighbourhoods Inspector Danny Trippett said: “We will continue work with the local community and act on any intelligence they provide.

"I would encourage anyone with information around criminality in their neighbourhood to report to Cleveland Police via the 101 number.”