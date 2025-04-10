Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool Police are appealing for information after several chickens were killed in an allotment break-in described as “sickening”.

Between 6pm on Wednesday, April 9, and 9am on Thursday, April 10, a plot on Thornhill Gardens, in Hartlepool, was broken into.

The heads of six chickens were cut off and another’s leg was cut off.

The force said: “Hartlepool Police are appealing for information after an allotment was broken into and someone carried out sickening cruelty to animals.”

A CCTV camera was also stolen along with a six-inch boning knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting the reference number SE25062828.