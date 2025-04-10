Six chickens killed in Hartlepool allotment break-in
Hartlepool Police are appealing for information after several chickens were killed in an allotment break-in described as “sickening”.
Between 6pm on Wednesday, April 9, and 9am on Thursday, April 10, a plot on Thornhill Gardens, in Hartlepool, was broken into.
The heads of six chickens were cut off and another’s leg was cut off.
A CCTV camera was also stolen along with a six-inch boning knife.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting the reference number SE25062828.