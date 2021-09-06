Six people charged as police organise Hartlepool residents' meeting over crime concerns

Five people were arrested in the aftermath of an incident last Thursday night in which police and members of the public in Kent Street and Kendal Road, Hartlepool, were allegedly pelted with eggs and other items at around 7.45pm.

Four teenage males, two aged 16 and two aged 17, have since been charged with public order offences and bailed pending further inquiries.

A 40-year-old woman arrested on the same evening was also charged with obstructing police and resisting arrest.

Police in the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool last Thursday night.

A 32-year-old man was detained the following day and later charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was bailed and all six are expected to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court later this month.

Cleveland Police, acknowledging that there had been “numerous reports of criminality and antisocial behaviour in the wider Belle Vue estate in the last two weeks”, introduced a weekend dispersal order – in which people risked arrest if they failed to follow requests to leave the area – while increasing officer patrols.

They now say “no further major issues” were reported although they will consider introducing another dispersal order if appropriate.

Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Mark Haworth, of Cleveland Police.

Officers are continuing to monitor local CCTV systems for further information and a police hub remains in Belle Vue Community Centre for residents to speak to the force about any concerns they may have.

A meeting for residents in the area to discuss matters with police and partner agencies will also take place at the community centre, which is in Kendal Road, between 1pm-2pm on Thursday, September 9.

Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Mark Haworth said: “We have had an increased police presence over the weekend with no further major issues reported.

“We’ll continue to work with our partners and the community to resolve those issues which can affect the quality of life for the law-abiding majority and will not be tolerated.

“I would encourage residents to continue to report crime or anti-social behaviour via the 101 number.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously to crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.

