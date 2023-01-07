The mother said she feels her “whole life has changed” following the outburst by 62-year-old Alan Dixon in an ugly incident in Stephen Street last September and is said to be moving home as a direct result.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how the woman previously considered Dixon to be a friendly neighbour and they would greet each other in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on September 9, while in drink, he reacted badly to her politely asking him not to touch her young son’s face when Dixon said hello to him.

The incident happened in Stephen Street, Hartlepool. Photo: Google

Lynne Dalton, prosecuting, said: “He instantly became angry and took a step towards her.

"He then shouted at her ‘This is my country and in this country we touch other people’s faces’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dixon continued to shout abuse as the mum tried to put her son in her car.

"He was still shouting words to the effect ‘This is my country. You moved here,’” added the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dalton went on: “At that stage she was frantically trying to get away. She said her son was frightened.”

The woman drove away but had to stop in a nearby street due to having a panic attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was said the incident lasted for around 12 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement read in court, the victim said: “I feel extremely disappointed at the way this friendly neighbour turned on me so quickly.

"I no longer feel welcome in this street and country. I feel like this incident has changed my whole life and how I look at the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dixon, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

His solicitor, Neil Bennett, said Dixon had started drinking with a friend in the street after not touching alcohol for 20 years and “bitterly regrets” his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bennett said: “It’s a one-off incident which was limited and unfortunately as a consequence of having something to drink."

District Judge Helen Cousins said Dixon caused the victim “considerable distress” but accepted he was sorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad