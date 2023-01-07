South African mother subjected to torrent of racial abuse from neighbour in Hartlepool street who ranted 'This is my country'
A woman from South Africa says she no longer feels welcome in Hartlepool after she was subjected to a drunken tirade from a neighbour in front of her two-year-old child.
The mother said she feels her “whole life has changed” following the outburst by 62-year-old Alan Dixon in an ugly incident in Stephen Street last September and is said to be moving home as a direct result.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how the woman previously considered Dixon to be a friendly neighbour and they would greet each other in the street.
But on September 9, while in drink, he reacted badly to her politely asking him not to touch her young son’s face when Dixon said hello to him.
Lynne Dalton, prosecuting, said: “He instantly became angry and took a step towards her.
"He then shouted at her ‘This is my country and in this country we touch other people’s faces’.”
Dixon continued to shout abuse as the mum tried to put her son in her car.
"He was still shouting words to the effect ‘This is my country. You moved here,’” added the prosecutor.
Ms Dalton went on: “At that stage she was frantically trying to get away. She said her son was frightened.”
The woman drove away but had to stop in a nearby street due to having a panic attack.
It was said the incident lasted for around 12 minutes.
In a statement read in court, the victim said: “I feel extremely disappointed at the way this friendly neighbour turned on me so quickly.
"I no longer feel welcome in this street and country. I feel like this incident has changed my whole life and how I look at the world.”
Dixon, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
His solicitor, Neil Bennett, said Dixon had started drinking with a friend in the street after not touching alcohol for 20 years and “bitterly regrets” his behaviour.
Mr Bennett said: “It’s a one-off incident which was limited and unfortunately as a consequence of having something to drink."
District Judge Helen Cousins said Dixon caused the victim “considerable distress” but accepted he was sorry.
He was given a 12-month community order, 100 days alcohol monitoring and ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim.