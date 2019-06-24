Spate of Hartlepool thefts from unlocked cars
Cash, sat navs, designer sunglasses and football boots were all stolen during a spate of thefts from mainly unlocked cars.
By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 11:55
Many of the weekend Hartlepool incidents took place in the Seaton Carew of town.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “We had a number of reports from residents in Harvester Close, Gala Close, Kinterbury Close and several other areas.
“We’re urging everyone to remove any items of value when leaving their vehicle, always lock cars and vans and, if possible, park them in a garage overnight.”
Anyone who sees suspicious activity around vehicles should contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number.