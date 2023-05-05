News you can trust since 1877
Speeding and jail for flouting domestic violence order - the latest Hartlepool cases at court

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

By Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Frederick Brian Donovan Ingleton, 34, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to be present for a home visit on March 14.

Jordan Rowntree, 21, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend three office appointments.

Anthony Cowie, 30, of Trevelyan Place, Peterlee, was ordered to pay an £133 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £85 court courts after admitting driving without valid insurance on the A19 at Hartlepool on July 28.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Rebecca Thornton, 29, of Sandringham Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Powlett Road on June 8.

Martin Gordon, 34, of Welldeck Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 28 days after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by attending a named address on April 15.

Emma Louise Wallace, 29, of Nash Grove, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after she admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by attending a named address on April 19.

Jack Hunter, 27, of Regency Drive, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £415 fine, £166 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without a valid licence on August 31.

