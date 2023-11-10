Speeding bans and driving while using hand-held phones - the latest Hartlepool cases at Teesside Magistrates' Court

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Adam Boreland, 30, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs after he was convicted in his absence of using a hand-held phone while driving on January 25.

Jamie Peter Bowe, 31, of Rosedale Gardens, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of failing to identify a driver when required to do so.

Alan Charles Carter, 66, of Beaumont, Wynyard, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of speeding on the A689 at Coal Lane on March 9.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Mark James Harrison, 28, of Jones Road, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs after he was convicted in his absence of using a hand-held phone while driving on April 8.

Robert Gilbert, 73, of Front Street North, Trimdon Station, was banned from driving for 28 days and ordered to pay a £512 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of speeding on the A689 at Coal Lane on February 9.

Ali Heydari, 48, of Marlborough Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one charge of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

