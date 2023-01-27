Speeding bans and living at an unsuitable address - the latest Hartlepool court cases

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Kelsey Hunter, 29, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was fined £10 after she admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Adrian Liam Coles, 31, of Galsworthy Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £183 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting speeding on the A66 at Middlesbrough on May 11.

Lee Frost, 49, of Glastonbury Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted one county of breaching a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment.

Nathan James McManus, aka McMan, 25 of Corfe Crescent, Billingham, was fined £5 after it was proved in his absence that he breached a community order by residing at an address deemed unsuitable following his release from imprisonment.

Warren Smith, 23, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, received five penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Powlett Road on June 8.

Dean Christopher Lovell, 39, of Wordsworth Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £253 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Vladimiras Revkovskis, 39, of Brecongill Close, Hartlepool, was fined £270 and ordered to pay £200 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by behaving unacceptably during unpaid work.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

