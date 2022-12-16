Gary James Rose, 35, of Monkton Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one counting of breaching a suspended jail sentence by failing to an attend unpaid work appointment on October 10.

David Henderson, 35, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one counting of breaching supervision requirements by failing to attend three appointments following his release from custody.

John Appleby, 51, of Lynn Terrace, Wheatley Hill, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £666 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in Riverside Park Road, Middlesbrough, on April 25.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Jacques Manyeng, 45, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A19 on September 11 last year.

Lewis Stobbs, 20, of Melsonby Court, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £80 fine, 334 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without a valid licence and driving without valid insurance on January 29.

Max Brooks, 25, of Stokesley Crescent, Billingham, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £202 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of driving without valid insurance on March 19.

Shauna Halse, 26, of Lealholm Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she was convicted of driving without a valid licence and insurance on March 30.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.