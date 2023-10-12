Speeding, drugs and dodging train fares - the latest Teesside Magistrates' Court cases from the Hartlepool area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Robson, 34, of Thackeray Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for a year, ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to pay a £273 fine, £350 compensation, £116 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs on June 19, 2021.

Jamie Johnson, 28, Ash Crescent, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £6.50p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to buy a rail ticket on March 5.

Jordan Johnson, 23, of Sidlaw Road, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to buy a rail ticket on March 4.

Failing to buy a train ticket at Horden Railway Station has left two passengers hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Trevyn Wilson, 32, of Coast Road, Blackhall, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £9.20p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to buy a rail ticket on February 27.

Andrea Langley, 56, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following her release from imprisonment.

Joshua Pearson, 28, of Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis resin on March 10.

