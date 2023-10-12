News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Speeding, drugs and dodging train fares - the latest Teesside Magistrates' Court cases from the Hartlepool area

The following cases from the Hartlepool area have been dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Robson, 34, of Thackeray Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for a year, ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to pay a £273 fine, £350 compensation, £116 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs on June 19, 2021.

Jamie Johnson, 28, Ash Crescent, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £6.50p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to buy a rail ticket on March 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan Johnson, 23, of Sidlaw Road, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to buy a rail ticket on March 4.

Failing to buy a train ticket at Horden Railway Station has left two passengers hundreds of pounds out of pocket.Failing to buy a train ticket at Horden Railway Station has left two passengers hundreds of pounds out of pocket.
Failing to buy a train ticket at Horden Railway Station has left two passengers hundreds of pounds out of pocket.
Most Popular

Trevyn Wilson, 32, of Coast Road, Blackhall, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £9.20p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to buy a rail ticket on February 27.

Andrea Langley, 56, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following her release from imprisonment.

Joshua Pearson, 28, of Harbour Walk, Hartlepool, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis resin on March 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steven Hendry, 53, of Navigation Point, Hartlepool, received six points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £346 fine, £138 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Tees Road on February 18.