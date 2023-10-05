Speeding, drugs and dodging unpaid work - the latest court cases from the Hartlepool area
Joe Gibbon, 19, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was fined £25 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by twice failing to attend unpaid work appointments.
Owen Berwick, 19, of Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by twice failing to attend scheduled appointments.
Justin Shreeve, 45, of Allan Street, Easington Colliery, was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £477 back duty and £90 prosecution costs after he admitted driving an unlicensed car on May 25.
Michaela Wiles, 31, of Hatfield Road, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted possessing class A drug diamorphine on July 4.
Nathan Cole, 40, of Kendal Road, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he was convicted of one account of breaching a community order by twice failing to attend scheduled appointments.
Jack Bradley Austick, 27, of Rothbury Close, Trimdon Grange, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £703 fine, £281 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A689 Wynyard Road on February 22.
Simon Burnside, 51, of Hindpool Close, Hartlepool, received eight points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance on February 10.