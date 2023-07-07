Maxine Marchant, 30, of Christopher Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted one count of breaching a community order by twice failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Zoe Clark, 34, of Easington Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted one count of breaching a community order by twice failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Hadi Azagh, 37, of Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding on the A1 at Boroughbridge on July 12 last year.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Brian Wilkinson, 72, of Balcary Court, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 costs after he admitted speeding in Belle Vue Way on October 19.

Antony Pugh, 36, of Dauntless Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £233 fine, £93 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Belle Vue Way on September 21.

William Darley, 68, of Cairnston Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Church Road, Stockton, on November 11.

