Speeding, flouting court orders and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Daniel George Cooper, 31, of Intrepid Close, Seaton Carew, was fined £216 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Iqbal Rasul, 53, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he admitted driving with faulty tyres on December 19.

Shay Rowbotham, 24, of York Road, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Craig Howells, 46, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Matthew Paul Richardson, 34, of Marlowe Road, Hartlepool, was fined £150 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Clifford Field, 35, of Thirsk Grove, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £816 fine, £81 victim surcharge and £90 costs after he admitted speeding on the A689 at Greatham on January 9.

Jayne Kitchen, 56, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 56 days and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs after admitting driving without valid insurance on October 24.